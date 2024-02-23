MI vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on 2023 runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 opener at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23.

Like last season, Mumbai Indians will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, while Delhi Capitals will be captained by Meg Lanning, who announced her shock retirement from international cricket in November last year at the age of 31.

Both MI and DC finished with 12 points apiece after the league stage last year, winning six and losing two games. Delhi, though, topped the table by virtue of a better net run rate. The two franchises again head into this year’s tournament as favorites to finish in the top-two.

Looking at top performers from last season, Lanning was the leading run-getter in WPL 2023, with 345 runs in nine innings. Her opening partner Shafali Varma contributed 252 runs in nine innings at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 185.29.

For MI, Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 332 runs and captain Harmanpreet 281. Mumbai all-rounder Hayley Matthews was the leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps, while Shikha Pandey picked up 10 for DC, and Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen snared nine apiece.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in the WPL

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals met thrice in the WPL last season, with MI winning two games and DC one.

In the league stage, Mumbai beat Delhi by eight wickets in Navi Mumbai, while Lanning and Co. registered a thumping nine-wicket wicket at the same venue in the second meeting.

When the two teams clashed in the final, MI hammered DC by seven wickets.

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 2

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL matches

When the teams met for the first time, left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque starred with 3-13 as Mumbai bundled out Delhi for 105 after being asked to bowl first.

In the second league game, Kapp, Pandey and Jonassen picked up two wickets each as DC held MI to 109-8 before gurring down the target with ease.

Mumbai, though, dominated the WPL 2023 final at Brabourne Stadium. They held DC to 131-9 before chasing down the target in 19.3 overs to be crowned the inaugural champions.

Here's a summary of the last three Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals games in the Women’s Premier League:

MI (134/3) beat DC (131/9) by 7 wickets, March 26, 2023

DC (110/1) beat MI (109/8) by 9 wickets, March 20, 2023

MI (109/2) beat DC (105) by 8 wickets, March 9, 2023

