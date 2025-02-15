MI vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match

Inaugural champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face two-time runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number two of WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday, February 15. The T20 league kicked off with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) getting the better of Gujarat Giants (GG). MI and DC will also be keen to get their WPL 2025 campaign off to a winning start.

MI finished second in the league table in WPL 2024. Their campaign last year ended in the Eliminator when they went down to eventual champions RCB in a low-scoring thriller. Mumbai Indians purchased four players at the WPL 2025 auction - G Kamalini, Nadine de Klerk, Akshita Maheshwari and Sanskriti Gupta.

DC topped the league stage in 2024 and gained a direct entry into the final. However, for the second year in a row, they finished runners-up. Delhi will be hoping its third time lucky for them in the WPL. At the auction, they purchased N Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce and Niki Prasad.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in WPL

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have met five times in the WPL, with MI having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head battle. Mumbai beat Delhi by four wickets in the opener of WPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. When the teams met for the second time at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, DC registerd victory by 29 runs.

Here’s a summary of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head stats in WPL.

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 3

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL matches

Mumbai Indians won two of three matches played against Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023. In the first match of WPL 2024, MI chased down 172 against DC as Yastika Bhatia (57 off 45) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (55 off 34) hit fifties.

When the teams met a second time, Jess Jonassen starred with 3-21 as Delhi held Mumbai to 163-8 after setting them a target of 193.

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals matches in the Women’s Premier League:

DC (192/4) beat MI (163/8) by 29 runs, March 05, 2024

MI (173/6) beat DC (171/5) by 4 wickets, February 23, 2024

MI (134/3) beat DC (131/9) by 7 wickets, March 26, 2023

DC (110/1) beat MI (109/8) by 9 wickets, March 20, 2023

MI (109/2) beat DC (105) by 8 wickets, March 09, 2023

