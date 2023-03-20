MI vs DC memes, WPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a clinical nine-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 18th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Monday, March 20. Courtesy of the win, DC managed to overtake MI and occupied the pole position in the points table.

After being asked to bat first, the Mumbai Indians could only reach 109/8 in 20 overs. DC pacer Marizanne Kapp (2/13) was lethal with the new ball as she sent top-order batters Yastika Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt back to the pavilion in the third over to trigger MI's batting collapse.

Mumbai Indians could never recover much after that. Harmanpreet Kaur (23), Pooja Vastrakar (26), and Issy Wong (23) got starts but failed to convert them.

Shafali Verma (33) then gave Delhi a blazing start in the paltry chase. Hayley Matthews dismissed her in the fifth over to give MI a breakthrough, but the Capitals had already scored more than half of the target by then. Alice Capsey (38* off 17 balls) came in next and hit six sixes to power her side to victory in just nine overs.

DC captain Meg Lanning (32*) reflected on the victory during the post-match presentation and reserved special praise for Kapp, who bowled a phenomenal spell in the first innings to set up the win.

She said:

"Was a great game. Kappie got us off to a great start and to chase it down like that, it is very special from the group. She is very talented. Always willing to learn and eager to play. To see her perform so well, pleased for her.

"The bowling set up the game for us. I was quite happy with the blue. Just great to have the win tonight and looking forward to contribute tomorrow. Just another repeat performance. Sometimes we have bowled well but not batted as well and vice-versa. Just need to continue with complete performances."

The two teams will be back in action tomorrow against RCB and UPW to play the last two games of the league stage.

