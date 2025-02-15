MI vs DC, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) already share a lot of history in their two years in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The two sides faced each other in the final of the inaugural edition, and the first match of the second edition in 2024.

The sheer number of superstars present across both teams has played a huge role in this particular fixture being among the most highly anticipated ones. Their head-to-head record being a close affair, with MI winning just one match more than DC in their five outings, also implies how evenly contested the rivalry is.

Both teams have retained their core ahead of the third season, with minimal signings at the auction to polish off the team from last year. Given their prowess, and their history in the competition, both sides emerge as favorites to at least qualify for the playoffs, and will be eager to kickstart their campaign on the right note.

Today's MI vs DC toss result

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first.

"We are going to have a bowl. As we saw last night, pretty good wicket and gives us a chance to get together as a team. We have got the bones of a really good team, it is about putting it out as a team," DC captain Meg Lanning said during the toss.

Scotland's Sarah Bryce makes her debut, and so does India's 2025 U-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Niki Prasad.

MI vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Today's MI vs DC pitch report

The strip used for the MI vs DC match is the same one used for the recently held season inaugural clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Giants (GG). The black soil pitch sported a very high encounter as RCB notched the highest successful run-chase in the competition's history.

"Yesterday, we saw a bit of moisture in the initial overs. It will probably be better than yesterday. I don't see any wear and tear on the wicket. It is a good surface to bat, run feast. You'll get to see a high-scoring game here. But, an important factor at this venue is the dew which we got to see last night," Mithali Raj said during the pitch report in Vadodara.

Today's MI vs DC match players list

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Niki Prasad, Nallapureddy Charani

MI vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anish Sahasrabudhe , Narayanan Janani

TV Umpire: Gayathri Venugopalan

Match Referee: Meenakshi Mangla

