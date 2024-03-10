MI vs GG: What happened in yesterday’s match at WPL 2024?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by seven wickets in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Batting first after winning the toss, GG notched up 190/7 as Dayalan Hemalatha (74 off 40) and Beth Mooney (66 off 35) played impressive knocks. MI, however, chased the target in 19.5 overs as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hammered a brilliant 95* off 48 balls. With the win, Mumbai Indians moved to the top of the WPL 2024 points table and, more importantly, qualified for the playoffs.

MI got off to a solid start in the chase as Yastika Bhatia (49 off 36) and Hayley Matthews (18) added 50 in 6.3 overs. The latter, however, perished to Tanuja Kanwar, mistiming an attempted big hit. Nat Sciver-Brunt fell for 2, chipping Shabnam Md Shakil to mid-on. Bhatia fell one short of a much deserved fifty, top-edging a length ball of Ashleigh Gardner, with the bowler herself taking the catch, running towards midwicket.

Harmanpreet then singlehandedly hauled Mumbai over the line with a dazzling display of stroke play. She clubbed Meghna Singh for a six and two fours in the 15th over, but the chasing side still needed 72 off the last five overs. The 18th over bowled by Sneh Rana proved to be a massive one as 24 runs came off it. Harmanpreet clobbering the bowler for two sixes and three fours.

The equation came down to 13 off the last over bowled by Gardner. The first ball of the over was launched for a 90m six, while the second delivery was smacked over cover for four. The winning run came off the penultimate delivery with a sweep to short fine leg. Amelia Kerr (12*) had the best seat in the house to witness her skipper’s exploits.

Mooney, Hemalatha fifties lift GG to 190/7

Earlier, batting first, GG put up a competitive 190/7. Laura Wolvaardt (13) was bowled by Matthews as she missed her swipe. However, Mooney and Hemalatha, put Gujarat in a solid position adding 121 runs for the second wicket. Mooney struck eight fours and three sixes in her knock, while Hemalatha clubbed nine fours and two maximums.

The brilliant stand was broken by Sajeevan Sajana as GG skipper Mooney inside edged a length ball onto her stumps. MI hit back with two more quick wickets as Phoebe Litchfield (3) and Gardner (1) fell to Saika Ishaque and Pooja Vastrakar respectively. Hemalatha was then caught at cover as she mistimed a loft off Shabnim Ismail. A nice cameo from Bharti Fulmali (21* off 13) pushed Gujarat to 190.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s MI vs GG WPL 2024 match?

Harmanpreet was superb for MI in the chase, slamming 10 fours and five sixes. Earlier, left-arm spinner Ishaque claimed 2/31. For GG, Hemalatha and Mooney smashed impressive fifties.

Harmanpreet was the easy choice for Player of the Match for her scintillating match-winning knock.

