MI vs GG: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by 55 runs in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. With their fifth consecutive win, MI became the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Batting first after losing the toss, Mumbai put up a competitive 162/8 on the board, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur again top-scoring with 51 off 30 balls. Gujarat’s batters struggled in the chase and were held to 107/9 as Nat Sciver-Brunt (3/21), Hayley Matthews (3/23) and Amelia Kerr (2/18) came up with impressive bowling performances.

GG got off to a horror start with the bat, losing Sophia Dunkley for a golden duck. She was trapped lbw by Sciver-Brunt with a good length ball that darted in. Gujarat could never recover and kept slipping. Sabbhineni Meghana (16) and Annabel Sutherland (0) fell to Hayley Matthews in the last over of the powerplay.

Meghana skied a big hit to long-on, while Sutherland was trapped in front as she missed her pull. Harleen Deol top-scored with 22, while skipper Sneh Rana was the only other batter to reach 20 in the innings.

Harmanpreet leads from the front again

Sent into bat, MI lost Matthews (0) in the first over as Ashleigh Gardner included a false stroke from the opener. Sciver-Brunt (36 off 31) and Yastika Bhatia (44 off 37) added 74 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for a good total.

Sciver-Brunt was adjudged lbw to Rana in the eighth over, but got the decision overturned as ball tracking showed the ball was missing leg stump. Her innings ended in the 11th over, when she fell to Kim Garth after slamming her for a six and a four. She was trapped leg before to a yorker as she attempted a scoop. This time, Gujarat used DRS to get the decision in their favor.

Bhatia’s fine innings ended when she was run-out after a mix-up with Harmanpreet. The Mumbai skipper, however, continued her rich vein of form, whacking a 29-ball fifty even as wickets fell at the other end. Having moved to 30 off 22 with the help of five fours, she clubbed Sutherland for two sixes in the penultimate over.

Two more fours followed in the last over from Gardner, before a brilliant diving catch from Harleen Deol ended the Mumbai captain’s knock.

MI vs GG: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

Harmanpreet played another terrific knock for Mumbai, hitting seven fours and two sixes in her half-century. Sciver-Brunt (36 & 3/21) had a good all-round game, while opener Bhatia contributed a crucial 44. With the ball, Matthews and Kerr impressed again.

For Gujarat, Gardner claimed three wickets, while skipper Rana (1/17 & 20) chipped in with both bat and ball.

MI skipper Harmanpreet was named Player of the Match for her fantastic half-century.

