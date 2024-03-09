MI vs GG, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) face Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number 16 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, March 9. MI are second in the points table, with four wins and two losses. A triumph against GG will take them to the top of the points table.

Mumbai hammered UP Warriorz by 42 runs in their previous WPL 2024 game. Batting first, MI put up 160-6, with Nat Sciver-Brunt hitting 45, while Harmanpreet Kaur (33), Amelia Kerr (39) and Sajeevan Sajana (22* off 14) also produced crucial knocks. Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque then starred with 3-27, while Sciver-Brunt picked up 2-14 as Mumbai restricted UP Warriorz to 118-9.

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, registered their first win of the tournament when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game. Batting first, they posted 199-5, with openers Laura Wolvaardt (76 off 45) and Beth Mooney (85* off 51) playing excellent knocks. GG’s bowlers then restricted RCB to 180-8.

Gujarat, though, have never beaten Mumbai in the WPL so far. As such, MI will go into Saturday’s clash as the firm favorites.

Today's MI vs GG toss result

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Captain Beth Mooney said:

“Think it looks a bit tricky to chase on these wickets in Delhi, so we're going to stick to the same methods as the last game.”

GG have made two changes of their playing XI, one of them being Bharti Fulmali coming in for Veda Krishnamurthy. Moreover, Sneh Rana comes back for Mannat Kashyap.

Harmanpreet Kaur, meanwhile, has confirmed that MI are going in with the same playing XI as in their last game.

MI vs GG - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Md Shakil

Today's MI vs GG pitch report

In his pitch report for the game, WV Raman said:

"This is pitch No 7, it's a new pitch but the general characteristics will be the same. The bowlers should look to bowl a fuller length, bowl stump to stump.

"What do batters do? They have to take a leaf out of Meg Lanning's book. She stayed back in the crease and used the dimensions to good effect."

Today's MI vs GG match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur, Chloe Tryon

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Lea Tahuhu, Sneh Rana, Tarannum Pathan, Bharati Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha

Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Abhijeet Bengeri, Vrinda Rathi

TV umpire: Mohit Krishnadas

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

