MI vs GG, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) are up against Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number 19 of WPL 2025 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 10. While both MI and GG have qualified for the playoffs, there is still a lot to play for the two teams as both are in contention for a place at the top of the points table.

Mumbai Indians are currently third in the points table, with eight points from six matches. In their previous game, they thumped UP Warriorz by six wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Bowling first, MI held UPW to 150-9 as Amelia Kerr starred with 5-38. Hayley Matthews then guided the chase, hitting 68 off 46 balls, with the aid of eight fours and two sixes.

Gujarat Giants are above Mumbai Indians on the WPL 2025 points table, with eight points from seven matches. They are on a three-match winning spree. In their previous clash, they beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets. Batting first, DC posted 177-5 on the board. Harleen Deol, however, slammed 70* off 49 as GG chase down the total in 19.3 overs.

Today's MI vs GG toss result

GG have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Ashleigh Gardner said:

“Obviously [it’s a] fresh surface, so we just want to see how it goes. Looks like a good surface. Let’s see what happens in the first innings.”

GG have made one change to their playing XI - Dayalan Hemalatha is out and Simran Shaikh comes in. MI are going in with an unchanged side.

MI vs GG - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Bharati Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Simran Shaikh

Today's MI vs GG pitch report

“It’s a hard surface made of red soil, so there will be good carry. There's little grass covering on the wicket. The seamers might get some help. Overall, a good batting surface. A score of 180-200 could be chased down.” - Mithali Raj

Today's MI vs GG match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Gibson, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Sayali Satghare, Simran Shaikh, Mannat Kashyap

MI vs GG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Keyur Kelkar, Vrinda Rathi

TV umpire: Ankita Guha

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

