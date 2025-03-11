MI vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 20 of WPL 2025 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 11. MI are second in the points table, with 10 points from seven matches. RCB are last, with four points from seven games. They have been knocked out of the playoffs race but would be keen to sign off on a high.

In their previous match on Monday, Mumbai Indians got the better of Gujarat Giants (GG) by nine runs. Batting first, MI put up 179-6 on the board. Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front, hammering 54 off 33 balls, with the aid of nine fours. With the ball, Hayley Matthews (3-38), Amelia Kerr (3-34) and Shabnim Ismail (2-19) neutralized the impact of Bharti Fulmali's 25-ball 61.

The match on Tuesday against RCB will be significant for Mumbai as a win will take them to the top of the points table. A victory would see them finishing with 12 points, while DC are on 10 points after eight matches. As for RCB, they have lost five matches in a row and would want to give their fans something to cheer for.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in WPL

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have met six times in the WPL, with MI having a 4-2 lead in the head-to-head battle. When the teams met in the first half of the edition at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Mumbai registered a four-wicket win in a chase of 168.

Here's a summary of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head stats in the WPL.

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 4

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians WPL matches

Mumbai Indians have won three of the last five matches played against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League. RCB's two wins came in back-to-back matches in the 2024 edition as they registered triumphs by seven wickets and five runs respectively.

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL games:

MI (170/6) beat RCB (167/7) by 4 wickets, February 2025

RCB (135/6) beat MI (130/6) by 5 runs, March 15, 2024

RCB (115/3) beat MI (113) by 7 wickets, March 12, 2024

MI (133/3) beat RCB (131/6) by 7 wickets, March 2, 2024

MI (129/6) beat RCB (125/9) by 4 wickets, March 21, 2023

