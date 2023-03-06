MI vs RCB weather update: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 4

An uninterrupted game awaits fans at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai for the fourth Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The game is scheduled to be played on Monday, March 6.

Mumbai thrashed Gujarat Giants (GG) in their opening fixture on Saturday, March 4, beating them by 143 runs. It was an all-round performance from the unit, which is expected to set the tone for the rest of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

Harmanpreet starred with the bat, smashing 65 runs off just 30 balls with the help of 14 boundaries to guide MI to 207/5. The bowlers did equally well to bowl out the Giants for 64 runs, with Saika Ishaque accounting for four wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, began their campaign with a loss at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC). They could only muster 163/8 in 20 overs in pursuit of 224 runs set by the Capitals, led by Meg Lanning.

RCB will have to regroup fast as they take on MI in their second fixture. Smriti Mandhana and Co. will bank on the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, and Megan Schutt, among others, to turn their fortunes around.

Mumbai Weather - Brabourne Stadium weather report on March 6 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is on the cards when MI lock horns with RCB in WPL 2023 at the Braboune Stadium as there is no chance of precipitation at all. Approximately, the cloud cover will be around 10 percent during the game.

Temperatures will vary between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius with humidity relatively on the higher side. All in all, a cracker of a contest beckons fans as the two heavyweights of Indian cricket go up against each other.

MI vs RCB Squads

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, and Dhara Gujjar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Indrani Roy, Erin Burns, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, and Komal Zanzad.

