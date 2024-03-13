MI vs RCB: What happened in yesterday’s match at WPL 2024?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With the thumping victory, RCB also sealed their berth in the playoffs, officially knocking out both UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GT).

Bowling first after winning the toss, Bangalore bundled out Mumbai for 113 in 19 overs. Ellyse Perry registered superb figures of 6/15 in four overs - the best-ever bowling figures in the short history of the WPL. Perry (40* off 38) also came up with a significant effort in the chase as RCB cruised to victory in 15 overs.

Sent into bat, MI got off to a decent start as openers Hayley Matthews (26 off 23) and Sajeevan Sajana (30 off 21) added 43 runs in the powerplay. Matthews fell to the last ball of the sixth over, whacking a short delivery from Sophie Devine to deep square leg.

Sajana was the next to go, knocked over by a brute from Perry that jagged back sharply. Perry had two in two when MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (0) dragged her first delivery back onto the stumps.

Perry claimed two wickets in the 11th over as well. Amelia Kerr (2) was trapped lbw with another ball that jagged back sharply. The batter was down the track, but DRS showed three reds on ball tracking. Amanjot Kaur (4) was knocked over by another jaffa from the RCB pacer. After 11 overs, MI were in all sorts of trouble at 73/5.

Expand Tweet

Perry’s great night continued as she picked up two more wickets in the 13th over to finish with a six-fer. Pooja Vastrakar (6) tried to smash one over cow corner, but ended up losing her off stump. Nat Sciver-Brunt (10) was also trapped leg before with a length ball that came in and beat the senior Mumbai batter.

Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux chipped in with one scalp each to claim the last three MI wickets.

RCB overcome wobble to ease home to victory

Chasing 114, RCB lost Molineux for 9 as she charged down the track and was stumped off Matthews. Skipper Smriti Mandhana (11) then nicked Sciver-Brunt to the keeper. Bangalore were three down for 39 when Sophie Devine (4) was bowled by a length ball from Shabnim Ismail that jagged back sharply.

Expand Tweet

Perry and Richa Ghosh (36* off 28) then featured in an unbroken 76-run stand for the third wicket to lift RCB to victory and also confirm the team’s place in the playoffs. Perry struck five fours and a six, including the winning boundary, while Ghosh hit four fours and two maximums.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s MI vs RCB WPL 2024 match?

Perry had a sensational match, claiming six wickets, taking a good catch and top-scoring in the chase. Ghosh chipped in with another impressive knock and was good behind the stumps as well.

For MI, Sajana top-scored with 30, while Matthews scored 26 and picked up one wicket.

Perry was the straightforward choice for Player of the Match for her sensational all-round display.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App