MI vs RCB, WPL 2024 Eliminator: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Eliminator at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, March 15. The winner of this knockout clash will qualify for the final against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, March 17.

Both MI and RCB won one game each when the teams clashed in the league stage of the tournament. In a clinical all-round effort, Mumbai hammered Bangalore by seven wickets during the first meeting at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Bowling first, MI held RCB to 131/6 and then chased down the target in 15.1 overs.

All-rounder Ellyse Perry came up with a sensational performance when the sides met during the Delhi leg. The right-arm pacer claimed 6/15 in four overs, a record for the best bowling figures in the WPL, as Mumbai were bundled out for 113. Perry then top-scored with 40* off 38 in the chase, while Richa Ghosh contributed 36* off 28 as RCB raced home to victory in 15 overs.

Today's MI vs RCB toss result

RCB have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Smriti Mandhana explained:

"It's an Eliminator, so runs on the board definitely counts. A few matches have been played on this surface, so hopefully the ball will keep low in the second half."

Bangalore are going in with an unchanged playing XI. For Mumbai, Yastika Bhatia returns in place of Priyanka Bala.

MI vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shraddha Pokharkar

Today's MI vs RCB pitch report

In her pitch report, Katey Martin says:

"We've moved to pitch number three, which has been a high-scoring surface. It's partly down to the surface, but also the ground dimensions. The ball is keeping lower here due to more bare patches. Seamers will have to hit the good length to bring the stumps into play."

Today's MI vs RCB match players list

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, S Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Fatima Jaffer, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Molineux, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

MI vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Gayathri Venugopalan, Parashar Joshi

TV umpire: Paschim Pathak

Match Referee: Varsha Nagre

