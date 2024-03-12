MI vs RCB, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 19 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, March 12. A triumph in the match will push defending champions MI to the top of the points table. On the other hand, a victory for RCB will confirm their berth in the WPL 2024 playoffs.

Mumbai got the better of Gujarat Giants (GG) by seven wickets in their previous match. Batting first in the game, MI scored an impressive 190/7 as Dayalan Hemalatha cracked 74 off 40, while skipper Beth Mooney clubbed 66 off 35 balls. Mumbai, however, won the clash with one ball to spare as captain Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a scintillating 95* off 48 balls.

RCB, on the other hand, went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by one run in a last-ball thriller in their previous match. DC batted first in the game and posted 181/5 on the board as Jemimah Rodrigues slammed 58 off 36 and Alice Capsey 48 off 32. Ellyse Perry starred with 49 off 32 in RCB’s chase after which Richa Ghosh slammed 51 in only 29 deliveries. She was, however, run out off the last ball as Bangalore failed to get over the line.

Today's MI vs RCB toss result

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the decision, Smriti Mandhana said:

“It's a fresh wicket, so it’ll be good to know what total we are chasing.”

Bangalore are going in with an unchanged playing XI. For MI, Yastika Bhatia is not well, so Priyanka Bala is playing.

MI vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Priyanka Bala (w), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh

Today's MI vs RCB pitch report

In his pitch report for today’s game, WV Raman says:

“It's a new pitch and hence the dimensions will be different. Straight - 64 metres, square boundaries - 50 metres and 60 metres. The pitch looks hard and well prepared. The batters will have a reasonably good time here. The fast bowlers will have to be particular about the lines they bowl.”

Today's MI vs RCB match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sabbhineni Meghana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Nadine de Klerk, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar

MI vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Mohit Krishnadas, Pashchim Pathak

TV umpire: Abhijit Bhattacharya

Match Referee: Varsha Nagre

