MI vs RCB, WPL 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 20 of WPL 2025 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 11. This will be the last match of the league stage. MI have already qualified for the playoffs along with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG). On the other hand, RCB and UP Warriorz (UPW) have been knocked out.

Mumbai Indians will be playing their second match in as many days. On Monday, they got the better of GG by nine runs at the Brabourne Stadium. Batting first, Mumbai posted 179-6 on the board as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur starred with 54 off 33. Hayley Matthews (3-38), Amelia Kerr (3-34), and Shabnim Ismail (2-19) then impressed with the ball as MI sneaked home despite Bharti Fulmali's 25-ball 61.

A win against RCB on Tuesday will push MI to the top of the points table and gain them a direct entry into the WPL 2025 final. As for RCB, they would be keen to end their disappointing campaign on a positive note. After beginning WPL 2025 with two wins, they have lost five matches in a row. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have ended up paying a big price for their overdependence on Ellyse Perry.

MI vs RCB, WPL 2025: Telecast channel in India

In India, the live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match can be followed on Star Sports network channels. A post on Star Sports' official X handle states that the match can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The MI vs RCB contest will start at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT). The toss will be held at 7:00 PM, while the live coverage of the game will get underway at 6:30 PM.

MI vs RCB, WPL 2025: Live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the MI vs RCB Women's Premier League 2025 match can be followed on JioHotstar. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app as well as the website.

MI vs RCB: Head-to-Head record in the WPL

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have clashed six times in the WPL, with MI having a 4-2 lead in the head-to-head numbers.

When the teams met in the first half of the tournament, Mumbai Indians got the better of Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

