MI vs UPW Eliminator: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat UP Warriorz Women (UPW) by 72 runs in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 Eliminator match at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. They will now face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Mumbai put up an impressive 182/4 on the board as Nat Sciver-Brunt slammed a brilliant 72* in only 38 balls. Issy Wong (4/15) then claimed a hat-trick as UP Warriorz were bowled out for 110.

MI openers added 31 runs for the first wicket at a brisk pace before Yastika Bhatia (21 off 18) fell to Anjali Sarvani. The youngster looked to chip the bowler over the infield, but only managed to find mid-on.

There was a massive moment on the last ball of the powerplay. Sciver-Brunt, batting on 6, miscued a big hit off Rajeshwari Gayakwad towards mid-off, where Sophie Ecclestone made a mess of the chance.

Hayley Matthews had a close shave when she heaved Deepti Sharma towards Sarvani at deep backward square leg. The fielder seemed to take a good low catch, but the third umpire concluded that the ball touched the ground.

The Mumbai opener’s luck ran out on 26 when she lofted a shortish delivery from Parshavi Chopra to long-on. Harmanpreet Kaur got an lbw decision against Chopra overturned as MI reached 78/2 at the halfway stage.

The second half of the innings was all about Sciver-Brunt vs UP bowlers. She took on Chopra in the 12th over and slammed her for 4,6,4 off consecutive deliveries. At the other end, Harmanpreet (14) looked out of sorts and was done in by a full delivery that cleaned her up. Sciver-Brunt brought up a 26-ball fifty by guiding Ecclestone through extra cover for four.

The day got worse for Ecclestone as Amelia Kerr (29 off 19) hammered her for three consecutive fours in the penultimate before being dismissed.

Mumbai finished off proceedings with the bat in brilliant fashion, Pooja Vastrakar (11* off 4) and Sciver-Brunt combined to whack Sharma for a four and two sixes in the last over.

Issy Wong’s brilliance stuns Warriorz

UPW got off to a horrible start in a tough chase, losing three wickets for 21 runs inside five overs. Saika Ishaque began with a wicket maiden. She dismissed Shweta Sehrawat (1) with a tossed-up delivery that the batter chipped to the fielder inside the ring. Wong then got the big scalp of UP skipper Alyssa Healy (11), who sliced a flick to mid-off.

Tahlia McGrath (7) could not contribute much this time as she was run-out following an error in judgment. Kiran Navgire hit a full toss from Wong towards covers and set off. McGrath responded, but a good throw from Amanjot Kaur caught her well short of the crease.

Navgire took on Ishaque in the last over of the powerplay and smashed her for two fours and a six. At the other end, though, Grace Harris (14) perished to Sciver-Brunt, chipping a full delivery to long-on.

Navgire took on Kerr and walloped her for consecutive sixes before becoming the first scalp in Wong’s hat-trick. She was caught off a full-toss at deep midwicket.

Simran Shaikh (0) was cleaned up by a well-directed delivery as she missed her swing. Wong completed her hat-trick when Ecclestone (0) dragged a full delivery outside off back onto her stumps to complete a miserable day in the office. There was no resistance from the lower-order as UP were bundled out in 17.4 overs.

MI vs UPW: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Eliminator Match?

Sciver-Brunt played an exceptional knock, clobbering nine fours and two sixes. Wong was superb with the ball, claiming 4/15, including a hat-trick.

For UP, Navgire briefly gave her team hope in the chase, slamming four fours and three sixes in her 27-ball 43.

Sciver-Brunt was named Player of the Match for her superb display with the bat.

Poll : 0 votes