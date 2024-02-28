MI vs UPW Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face UP Warriorz (UPW) in match number six of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 28.

Defending champions Mumbai have got off to an impressive start in the tournament. They beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets and followed it up with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Giants (GG). On the contrary, UP Warriorz are yet to open their account, having gone down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by two runs and Delhi Capitals by nine wickets.

MI were clinical in their triumph over Gujarat Giants in their previous WPL 2024 match. Amelia Kerr (4/17) and Shabnim Ismail (3/18) starred with the ball as Mumbai held Gujarat to 126/9, bowling first. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur then smashed 46*, while Kerr contributed 31 as MI eased to victory in 18.1 overs to register their second win in as many games.

For UP Warriorz, it has been a disappointing start to the season. After losing to RCB from a formidable position, they were hammered by Delhi Capitals by nine wickets. Batting first, UPW were held to 119/9 as only Shweta Sehrawat (45 off 42) put up some resistance. The bowlers also looked pedestrian, defending a below-par total

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz head-to-head record in WPL

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz met thrice in the WPL last season, with MI winning two matches and UPW one. In their first meeting at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, MI hammered UPW by eight wickets.

UP Warriorz fought back strongly to beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The two sides again clashed in the Eliminator in Navi Mumbai, with MI registering a thumping 72-run win.

Here’s a summary of Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz head-to-head stats

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 2

Matches won by UP Warriorz - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

The last three Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL matches

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur starred in Mumbai’s first win over UP Warriorz, scoring 53* off 33 in MI’s chase of 160. A good all-round show from UPW saw them win their second league clash against Mumbai in WPL 2023.

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 72* off 38 was the standout performance in Mumbai’s thumping triumph in the Eliminator.

Here's a summary of the last three Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz matches in the Women’s Premier League:

MI (182/4) beat UPW (110) by 72 runs, March 24, 2023

UPW (129/5) beat MI (127) by 5 wickets, March 18, 2023

MI (164/2) beat UPW (159/6) by 8 wickets, March 12, 2023

