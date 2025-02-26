MI vs UPW Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Feb 26, 2025 09:00 IST
MI vs UPW, WPL 2025
Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have been engaged in some close tussles in the WPL. (Image Credits: wplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in match number 11 of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 26. MI are third in the points table, with four points from three matches. UPW are in fourth place, with four points from four games.

MI registered an impressive four-wicket win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous match. Batting first, RCB were held to 167-7 despite Ellyse Perry's 81 off 43 balls. In the chase, Mumbai got home in 19.5 overs as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (50 off 38), Nat Sciver-Brunt (42 off 21) and Amanjot Kaur (34* off 27) made crucial contributions.

UPW registered a thrilling Super Over win over RCB in their previous match in Bengaluru. Batting first, RCB put up 180-6 on the board as Perry smashed 90* off 56. UPW dragged the game into the Super Over courtesy of Sophie Ecclestone 33 off 19. Bengaluru needed only nine to win the Super Over, but Ecclestone starred with the ball as well to stop RCB from overhauling the score.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz head-to-head record in WPL

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have met five times in the WPL, with MI having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head battle. Both teams won one match each in 2024.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in the T20 league.

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 3

Matches won by UP Warriorz - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL matches

Mumbai and UP Warriorz have clashed a total of five times in the WPL. MI won two of the three matches in the 2023 edition. In the last meeting between the two sides in 2024, Mumbai registered a 42-run win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Here's a summary of the five Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz matches in the Women’s Premier League:

  • MI (160/6) beat UPW (118/9) by 42 runs, March 07, 2024
  • UPW (163/3) beat MI (161/6) by 7 wickets, February 28, 2024
  • MI (182/4) beat UPW (110) by 72 runs, March 24, 2023
  • UPW (129/5) beat MI (127) by 5 wickets, March 18, 2023
  • MI (164/2) beat UPW (159/6) by 8 wickets, March 12, 2023

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
