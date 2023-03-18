MI vs UPW weather update: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 15

There might be some rain breaks when Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with UP Warriorz (UPW) in the 15th game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday, March 18.

Mumbai Indians have been on a rollercoaster ride so far, winning all five games they have played. With that, MI also became the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Harmanpreet Kaur has led the team from the front, playing some match-winning knocks. The likes of Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Saika Ishaque, and Amelia Kerr have chipped in with notable performances and will hope to keep up the good work as the tournament nears its business end.

UP Warriorz, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold so far in WPL 2023. They need to tighten the screws to keep themselves in the hunt for a top-three finish. UPW's batting has been decently led by Alyssa Healy, however, it is their bowling that has hurt them the most. All eyes will be on No.1 bowler Sophie Ecclestone to stop Mumbai's juggernaut on Saturday.

Navi Mumbai Weather - DY Patil Sports Academy weather report on March 18 - Rain Predicted

Several rain breaks are expected during the game between MI and UPW at the DY Patil Sports Academy. According to accuweather.com, there is approximately a seven percent chance of precipitation throughout the game. These are seasonal rains and a washout is not on the cards.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, with the real feel expected to be one or two degrees higher than the original temperature. The humidity is also expected to be on the higher side.

MI vs UPW Squads

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Priyanka Bala.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, and Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Poll : 0 votes