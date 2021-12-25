"Ridiculous" - Michael Atherton on the potential inclusion of Zak Crawley for Boxing Day Test

Former England opener Michael Atherton opened up on the probable inclusion of batter Zak Crawley for the third Ashes Test in Melbourne. Atherton questioned the move, given Crawley's lack of time at the crease.

Zak Crawley is likely to open the innings, replacing Rory Burns to partner Haseeb Hameed at the top. However, the right-handed batter last played competitive cricket in September. Crawley was part of the practice match against the England Lions in Brisbane but didn't get an opportunity to bat.

Michael Atherton mentioned this in his column for The Times. He said it was unfair for a young player like Zak Crawley to open a Test without playing anything close to a Test for two months. The 53-year old wrote:

"Zak Crawley is in consideration to replace Rory Burns; Jonny Bairstow likewise for Ollie Pope, with Mark Wood and Jack Leach potentially coming into the attack for Chris Woakes and one other. One would feel especially for Crawley, a young player making his way in the game and potentially asked to open in a Test match having not batted for more than 2½ months. Ridiculous, really."

The 23-year-old hasn't had a productive time in Test cricket in 2021 either. The Kent batsman has managed only 156 runs in 11 Tests at 11.14 with a solitary 50.

"No batsman, bar Joe Root and Dawid Malan, could complain if dropped" - Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton. (Image Credits: Getty)

Atherton feels only Dawid Malan and Joe Root have their places secured ahead of the third Test. The cricketer-turned-commentator stated it would be interesting to see someone like Ollie Pope steering his way out of a lean patch.

He wrote:

"No batsman, bar Joe Root and Dawid Malan, could complain if dropped, but the lack of cricket played by the reserves must give pause to the understandable urge to change."

He added:

"All of those in possession were forced to sit through what was described as an uncomfortable debrief after the Adelaide Test, and it would be interesting to see how many would respond if given the opportunity again. If Pope, for example, is to have a long career, he has to be able to find a way through sticky patches such as these."

England trail the five-match series 0-2 to Australia. Joe Root and co. face a do-or-die game at the MCG Test, starting on the 26th of December. England haven't held the Ashes urn since 2015 and must create history to regain it.

