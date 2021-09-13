If Ben Stokes misses the entire winter, it will hurt England’s Ashes chances more than their T20 prospects: Michael Atherton

Former England captain Michael Atherton has opened up on the Three Lions' concerns ahead of the Ashes, mainly highlighting the Ben Stokes issue. The Ashes series in Australia from December is likely to occur despite England players raising their voices about stringent quarantine rules.

Apart from that, England's preparation hasn't been smooth for the marquee series. While Joe Root and co. lost to New Zealand at home, the five-match series against India ended abruptly. Moreover, India led by 2-1 then and exposed the home side's woes.

The 2021/22 summer of cricket will be headlined by the men's and women's #Ashes series!



Fans can buy their tickets today through an early access window exclusively for our interstate travel program: https://t.co/IPV70lgiKu pic.twitter.com/hKCBZNrtfG — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 18, 2021

Writing in his column for The Times, Atherton opined that all-rounder Ben Stokes' uncertain immediate future could severely impact England's chances in Australia. The 53-year old highlighted that a quality player like Stokes is a must for the tour Down Under, even if not the T20 World Cup.

"If Stokes is absent for the entire winter, it will hurt England’s Ashes chances more than their T20 prospects. Without him, balancing the side remains problematic, genuine all-rounders of that class being a rarity.

His predicament highlights the extreme demands on multiformat players, which Covid is exacerbating. Events in Manchester on Friday suggest nothing about the winter can be predicted with any great certainty,"

Ben Stokes, who opted for a mental health break before the home series against India, has not marked his return date yet. The seam-bowling all-rounder has not been named in the World T20 squad either.

Root’s princely form was the biggest plus from the Tests: Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton. (Image Credits: Getty)

But from Atherton's standpoint, he felt bullish mainly about Joe Root and the seamers. Atherton also feels Ollie Robinson's rise as a seam bowler should not impact England even if Stuart Broad misses the Ashes.

"Root’s princely form was the biggest plus from the Tests, alongside the debut of Ollie Robinson and the continuing excellence of James Anderson. Both Robinson and Anderson will take a well-deserved rest now, Robinson having emerged as a bowler of real excellence with 28 wickets from his first five Tests. If Stuart Broad fails to recover in time for the Ashes, his loss will be not so keenly felt,"

Also Read

Robinson has proved a real asset for England after debuting in June against New Zealand. He was the highest wicket-taker in the India series, taking 21 scalps in three Tests at 21.33. But he might feel the burden in Australia, with Jofra Archer set to miss it and if Broad fails to recover from his injury in time.

Edited by Aditya Singh