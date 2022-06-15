Michael Bracewell contracts COVID-19 ahead of 3rd Test vs England; rest of New Zealand squad to be tested today

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has tested positive for the coronavirus one day after the second Test against England in Nottingham.

Bracewell will now undergo five days of isolation before rejoining the squad ahead of the final Test at Headingley in Leeds, which starts on June 23.

The 31-year-old underwent a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) this morning after waking up with mild symptoms.

The remaining members of the New Zealand contingent will undergo tests later today. They will also have to follow tour protocols and undergo any other tests if required.

Michael Bracewell was part of the second Test and had a decent outing in Nottingham. He scored 74 runs across two innings and also picked up three wickets in the first essay.

The news comes after the Kiwis were handed a thumping defeat at Trent Bridge thanks to a counter-attacking partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.

Set a target of 299 to win in three sessions, many thought that England would play for a draw after they were reduced to 93/4. However, Bairstow and Stokes had other ideas.

They came out all guns blazing in the final session, scoring 68 runs in the first five overs to put the vising side under the pump.

The Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batter smashed a 92-ball 136 while Stokes remained unbeaten on 75 off 70 deliveries to see the team home in sublime fashion, marking a new dawn in English cricket.

"Boys are pretty gutted" - New Zealand captain Tom Latham after defeat in 2nd Test

The Black Caps were taken aback by England's aggressive brand of cricket after tea. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes' brute hitting broke New Zealand's confidence.

Reacting to the loss at the post-match presentation ceremony, stand-in New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said:

"At tea it was in the balance. But obviously with Jonny, the way they played, full credit to them. To give him a chance at tea, a couple of wickets there would've been a different story."

The opener added:

"Obviously we were a bowler down as well. When Jonny plays an innings like that, makes things harder. Emotions are pretty raw at the moment, boys are pretty gutted. Bit of a gap, chance for guys to get away from the game."

The Kiwis will hope to salvage some pride in the final game, which starts in a few days time.

