Michael Bracewell gains 10,000 Instagram followers overnight after 140-run knock against India

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has gained an impressive following on social media after scoring 140 runs against India. The Kiwi star gained more than 10,000 followers on Instagram in the last 15 hours.

Not many fans knew about Michael Bracewell before he scored a ton against the Men in Blue last night (January 18) at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Kiwi all-rounder only had 7,315 followers on his Instagram account before the match.

Bracewell has 18,000 followers 15 hours after the match. If Bracewell continues to perform well in the upcoming matches, it should not be a surprise if he crosses the 25,000 followers mark soon on Instagram.

Bracewell's innings was in vain though as New Zealand lost the game by 12 runs. Shardul Thakur trapped the Kiwi all-rounder in front of his stumps on the second ball of the 50th over, ensuring the Men in Blue won the match and gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

We were just trying to give ourselves a chance there: Michael Bracewell

Soon after the match ended, Bracewell had a chat with the host broadcasters, where he spoke about his innings. He said:

"Obviously, we were just trying to give ourselves a chance there. We managed to put a big partnership on but unfortunately, it wasn't enough. We fell 12 runs short, which is a bit of a bummer, really."

Bracewell will be in action again this Saturday (January 21) when New Zealand take on India in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur. It will be interesting to see if the Black Caps can keep the series alive with a win in the second match or India secure another series victory in 2023.

