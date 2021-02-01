Michael Clarke admits some Australian players might not like Justin Langer's 'disciplined' style of coaching

Michael Clarke believes Justin Langer's taskmaster kind of coaching style might be rubbing some of the Australian players the wrong way.

Reports had emerged recently that Langer's intense coaching style isn't going down too well with the players.

Michael Clarke, a former Australia captain himself, indicated that certain players might need some leeway from time to time from intense training sessions.

The former Australian captain said on NSW’s Big Sports Breakfast.:

"Justin Langer is tough as well; his character is hard. He will want these guys to know that if you are going to be successful at the highest level, every part of what we do is we challenge ourselves. We look to get better.

"What comes with that is some people don’t like that because he is very much on that disciplined side of a head coach or as a player. For some players that don’t want to go to training and train for four hours, or some people that don’t want to turn up to a team meeting and go through every single player. No doubt, it is not going to be perfect for everyone. But that’s his style."

Clarke added that the if players are uncomfortable with something, they should take the matter directly to Justin Langer or to their skipper Tim Paine.

"Even if people have beef with that or don’t feel comfortable, go and talk to Lang about it or Painey as captain and try to get the best out of each other," added Clarke.

Michael Clarke unhappy that players went behind Justin Langer's back

Just a few days back, The Sydney Morning Herald, citing dressing room sources, talked about how some Australia players have found Justin Langer less approachable, with them turning towards assistant coach Andrew McDonald for advice and support.

Michael Clarke was unhappy that such things were out in the open and discussed in the media.

"This behind closed doors and going to a journalist, 'source said', is very weak. I hope that it hasn’t been the case, I hope it’s just a story creating a headline and a player hasn’t gone behind Lang’s back. I think it’s weak you don’t put the player's name to it. I hope JL does find out who the player is and confronts him,” said Clarke.

The Australian team have come under intense scrutiny after their series loss against a depleted India side.

The Aussies will be keen to bounce back in the upcoming three-Test series against South Africa.