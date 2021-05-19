Michael Clarke hits back, points out key omissions after Australian bowlers release statement 

Michael Clarke has given a stern reply to the Australian bowlers who released a strong statement asking everyone to refrain from 'rumor-mongering' in the ball-tampering saga. The former Aussie skipper stuck by his words while pointing out how the statement made some key omissions.

Michael Clarke was one of several former players who suggested Australian bowlers were privy to the sandpaper plot in 2018 after Cameron Bancroft’s startling comments came to light.

Clarke once again commented on the matter after the four Australian bowlers - Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon - released a statement in response to the accusations. While speaking to Sky Sports Radio on Wednesday, the 40-year-old said:

“I think those guys and Cricket Australia need to remember how this conversation has been brought up so in their statement they should have added where it says: ‘We pride ourselves on our honesty. So it’s been disappointing to see that our integrity has been questioned by some journalists and past players’ — you probably should have put the current teammate who was there at the time and did the crime and bowling coach who was there too. You probably left two people out.”

Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc and Lyon have issued a joint statement in response to the last few days ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/E8oREpvO6W — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) May 18, 2021

While the likes of Michael Vaughan and Michael Clarke suggested the Aussie bowlers were aware of the scandal, England pacer Stuart Broad also aimed a jibe at the Australian bowling group. Following the accusations, the four Australian bowlers, part of the infamous Cape Town Test, released a statement, reiterating their innocence.

But Michael Clarke wasn’t too impressed with the response, criticizing the bowlers for failing to miss crucial details in their statement.

“I think there have been a number of people, past players, journalists who have made comments based on what Cameron Bancroft said and then what David Saker, the bowling coach, as well had said. I think that is what’s really important after seeing the joint statement. The one thing that stands out for me in that statement [is] they forgot how this conversation was brought up. It was comments from a teammate Cameron Bancroft who was involved in the situation and then quotes from David Saker who was the bowling coach at the time. After journalists and past players like myself, Adam Gilchrist and Stuart Broad, a current player, had seen what was said and written, a lot of people have made comments,” Clarke claimed.

"I said what I said because that’s what I believe" - Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke: "The problem Cricket Australia has is the fact they've tried to sweep it under the carpet and not come out and tell the full story" — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 18, 2021

Michael Clarke sought an end to the controversy, claiming he did not want to dissect the statement word by word.

The 40-year reiterated his comments had no personal malice, stating he stands by what he said earlier.

“It certainly was not done personally from my perspective, particularly with the four bowlers concerned, I’m good friends with all of them. This statement is very smartly worded and written so I’m not going to sit here and continue to talk about every word in that statement. I’ve said what I’ve said. It certainly was not personal towards them. I said what I said because that’s what I believe,” Michael Clarke concluded.

Cameron Bancroft’s statement has lit up the sandpaper scandal. Just as his comments stirred up a frenzy in the cricket fraternity, the Australian bowlers' statements and their responses are likely to do the same.

Cameron Bancroft: 'self-explanatory' that bowlers knew about the ball-tampering, innit.



Michael Clarke: 'course the bowlers woulda known, lads.



Me, three years after the event: Cricket Australia, I know exactly what needs to happen next. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/O5aivx1JPn — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) May 17, 2021