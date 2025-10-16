Michael Clarke picks two Indian stars as the leading run-scorers in AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has picked two Indian legends, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to emerge as the leading run-getters in the upcoming three-match ODI series, which begins in Perth on October 19. Clarke, however, added that Kohli is likely to pip Rohit. Justifying his reason, the cricketer-turned-analyst said that it’s easier to bat in the middle order as compared to opening the innings Down Under. The 44-year-old also reckons that this trip could be the last for the two batters on Australian soil.

Speaking to Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Clarke said:

“[Leading run-scorer] Well, in my opinion, it’s one of Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. I’ve just got this thing - if it is their last trip to Australia, they’ll want to leave on a high. I think batting at number three or four is probably a little bit easier in Australia than opening because Rohit will open, so I’m going to go with Virat Kohli, leading run-scorer.”

Notably, Rohit has amassed 1328 runs in his 30 ODIs in Australia. The right-handed batter averages 53.12 with the help of five tons and four half-centuries. Kohli has been equally brilliant with the bat Down Under, scoring 1327 runs in 29 innings at an average of 51.03, comprising five centuries and six fifties. The duo will be playing in the 50-over format for the first time since the 2025 Champions Trophy.

“It’s 2-1 one way” – Michael Clarke predicts India vs Australia ODI series result

Michael Clarke further backed Australia to win the three-match ODI series against India by a 2-1 margin. The World Cup-winning captain, however, warned that India’s strong core could humble the Aussies. He said in the same video:

“Is there a washout? If there’s no rain, I’m saying 2-1 Australia. I think it’s going to be tight. So, I’m going 2-1 Aussies. I’ll go with that. Yeah, I’ll stick with that, but I’m not confident. It’s 2-1 one way. I’m going to the Aussies. I’m going hard.”

India lost to Australia by a 1-2 margin when they last toured Australia in an ODI series in 2020/21. The Men in Blue won their last ODI series Down Under 2-1 in the 2018/19 series.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

