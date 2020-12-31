Michael Hussey praises India’s fantastic plans for Steve Smith, calls his poor form a huge blow for Australia

Michael Hussey heaped praise on the Indian cricket team for keeping Steve Smith in check. The former Australian cricketer also expressed his concern about Steve Smith’s form, claiming that it is a huge blow to Australia’s chances of winning the series.

Pointing out how the visitors have come all prepared for the batsman, Michael Hussey praised India for coming up with fantastic plans to dismiss Steve Smith. Notably, the star batsman has scored just 10 runs in 4 innings against India and has struggled to get going in the first two Tests.

In a video posted by ESPNCricinfo, Michael Hussey dissected the plans the Indians have conjured for Steve Smith.

“Steve Smith has not been able to get going in this series at all and it is a huge blow for Australia and their chances in this series. India have come to Australia with fantastic plans for Smith.”

Smith has uncharacteristically struggled against the Indians this season. The Indian attack, particularly off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has gotten the better of the Australian batsman. While Ashwin has dismissed Smith twice, Jasprit Bumrah got his wicket in the Boxing Day Test as well.

Hussey praises India’s bowling plans for Steve Smith

Michael Hussey called India's plans for Smith fantastic

Talking about the last two dismissals of Smith, Michael Hussey pointed out how India’s strategy to attack the stumps when the Australian is at the crease has worked perfectly.

“India are attacking the stumps, bowling straight, setting the leg-side field to cut off scoring options and it is really working”

The Steve Smith wicket. Gone for a duck. Brilliant by Ashwin. Brilliant by India.



Smith was dismissed for a duck after getting caught at leg slip in the 1st innings. The batsman tried to get off the mark by nudging an Ashwin delivery down leg, but only managed to find the fielder. Smith was again dismissed while trying to play towards the leg side after Jasprit Bumrah’s ball clipped the leg stump in the 2nd innings of the Melbourne Test.

“ I have noticed, Bumrah in particularly, he has been bowling short and pushing Steve Smith back and then attacking the stumps, looking for LBW or bowling him out. So big form worries for Steve Smith”

Despite Smith’s struggles, Michael Hussey backed the Australian to work his way out of the slump. The Australia No.4 recently admitted that he has struggled against the Indian attack. With only two Tests remaining against India, it remains to be seen whether the mercurial batsman can get amongst the runs.