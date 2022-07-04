"A 257-run lead is a long way now for England to go and chase" - Michael Vaughan believes the hosts are out of the 5th IND vs ENG 2022 Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels the hosts are way behind in the Edgbaston Test with two days of play still left. The Ben Stokes-led side were bowled out for 284 on Day 3, with India securing a 132-run first-innings lead.

The visitors added 125 runs for the loss of three wickets before the close of play to extend their lead to 257 runs.

While England have chased down impressive fourth-innings totals in the recent series against New Zealand, Vaughan believes that the present circumstances are different.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, he said:

"A 257-run lead is a long way now for England to go and chase. India gets another 150 and it's 400, which I think it will be, there is odd bounce, spin will come into play and that might be when Shami gets his reward."

England were hoping to pile on the pressure in the final hour of play on Day 3 following Virat Kohli's dismissal. With uneven bounce and movement on offer, it was a crucial passage of play for India. But Cheteshwar Pujara (50*) and Rishabh Pant (30*) ensured the visitors didn't lose any more wickets.

Hailing Pujara's steady knock, Vaughan said:

"Scoring 50 off 140-odd deliveries in conditions that are not easy is absolutely what we need. You need to have a player with a little bit of stability about the way they are playing. That allows Pant and Iyer to come out and play in an expansive fashion.

"Give me a Pujara in my Test team any day of the week. As much as you are scared of Pant, Pujara is the kind of glue that every single team needs to frustrate and wear down the bowlers."

Pujara registered his 33rd Test half-century in the final over of the day, taking 139 deliveries to do so. He marked his comeback in style after being dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka.

"I see nothing but an India win" - Michael Vaughan

India currently hold the upper hand in the contest ahead of a crucial Day 4 in Edgbaston. The contest and potentially the series hinges on the course of events that transpire on the penultimate day of the Test.

Opining that India are a completely different proposition to face when compared to New Zealand, whom England defeated 3-0, Vaughan said:

"I think the four seamers will do some damage inside the first 25 overs. There will certainly be movement there. This is the difference from playing against New Zealand to what they are playing against India.

Claiming that some of England's old traits were seen in this Test and predicting India to win comfortably, Vaughan added:

"I feel the tactics have not been quite right in the field. A few of the old traits have returned when they are facing real quality. I see nothing but an India win."

The Jasprit Bumrah-led side will begin Day 4 at 125-3, with both Pujara and Pant looking settled in the middle.

