"I hope Ben Stokes tonight is in his room and thinking" - Michael Vaughan on the England skipper's dismissal in IND vs ENG 2022 fifth Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Ben Stokes is not putting a price on his wicket by switching gears way too soon.

The all-rounder was handed two reprieves by the Indian fielders before losing his wicket at a crucial juncture in the game on Day 3 at Edbgaston. Stokes was dropped early on by Shardul Thakur at cover and then by Bumrah off the former's bowling at mid-off.

Despite run-scoring not coming freely initially, the England Test captain proceeded with the same approach. He eventually lost his wicket off the very next delivery after Bumrah's drop, with the Indian skipper making amends by taking an excellent catch.

Ben Stokes perished for 25 off 36 deliveries, failing to convert his start and leaving Jonny Bairstow stranded at the other end.

Opining that Stokes is gifting his wicket to the opposition following a revamped aggressive approach, Michael Vaughan said on Cricbuzz:

"I hope Ben Stokes tonight is in his room and thinking. Dancing down the wicket is not working for him, he's a better player than that.

He added:

"Ben Stokes seems to be going far too soon and he is almost gifting the opposition his wicket. His leadership qualities are outstanding but fundamentally, don't give the opposition team what they want."

"A 132-run deficit against a top-quality side like India is way too much" - Michael Vaughan

Despite Bairstow's third Test hundred in as many games, England were nowhere close to India's first innings tally. The wicket-keeper, who scored 106 off 140 balls, lacked support from the other end as the hosts were bundled out for 284, giving India a 132-run lead.

The visitors, despite a wobbly start, have extended their lead to 257 runs, with seven wickets still in hand.

Claiming that the balance between aggression and caution is the key to building an innings, Michael Vaughan said:

"[A] 132-run deficit against a top-quality side like India is way too much. I hope all the other England players are watching Jonny because he showed last week against NZ when England were 55/6. You have to defend or leave the good balls, it is not always just swinging your hands."

India finished Day 3 on 125/3 after 45 overs of play. The penultimate day of the Test will begin with Cheteshwar Pujara (50 batting) and Rishabh Pant (30 batting) at the crease later today (July 4).

