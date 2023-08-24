“Michael Vaughan crying about pitch here also” - Fans react as Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious moon ‘pitch report’ after Chandrayaan-3 landing

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer came up with a hilarious take after Chandrayaan-3 made a successful soft landing on the moon on Wednesday, August 23. India created history with the achievement, becoming the first nation to land on the moon's south pole region.

Even as wishes poured in for India from all over the globe over its historic feat, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared the first photos of the moon taken by Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander during its descent on the lunar surface.

Reacting to the images, Jaffer compared the moon to a cricket pitch and came up with an amusing analogy. Taking to his official X [formerly Twitter] account, he wrote:

“Definitely a bat first surface. I'd go with 3 spinners, one genuine seamer along with an all rounder 😛😉📸: Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing.”

Fans on the social media platform joined in the fun and came up with equally hilarious reactions to Jaffer’s post. Here are some of the funny comments in response to the former cricketer’s post.

On a serious note, India ended their short tour of Ireland with a 2-0 win in the three-match T20I series. The third game of the series at The Village in Dublin on Wednesday was abandoned due to rain. The Ireland series marked the successful international comeback of pacer Jasprit Bumrah after an 11-month layoff.

The Men in Blue’s next assignment will be Asia Cup 2023, which will be played in a hybrid model in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17.

India’s historic Chandrayaan-3 mission

India's Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, successfully landed on the moon on Wednesday evening. While India became the first nation to land on the moon's south polar region, overall they are the fourth nation in the world to successfully land a rover on the moon - United States, Russia, and China being the first three.

Confirming the success of the mission, ISRO shared a post on X, which read:

“India, I reached my destination and you too!': Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon 🌖!. Congratulations, India🇮🇳!”

The lunar mission is aimed at exploring the southern polar region of the moon, a region with water ice, or frozen water, which could be a source of oxygen, fuel, and water for future moon missions.