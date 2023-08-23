[Watch] Team India celebrate after ISRO script history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on the moon ahead of IND vs IRE 3rd T20I

Team India watched India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) script history as Chandrayaan-3 successfully completed a soft landing on the moon’s south pole, making India the first country to achieve the feat.

The mission began on July 14 and was completed on Wednesday, August 23. It was a reattempt of Chandrayaan-2 that crash landed four years ago.

India have now become the only fourth country after the United States of America, China, and Russia to successfully land on the lunar surface.

Like many Indians, the Men in Blue were also glued to the screen to watch the historic development. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a clip where Team India players, including captain Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi among others were seen applauding Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the moon.

The post was captioned:

“Witnessing History from Dublin! The moment India's Vikram Lander touched down successfully on the Moon's South Pole.”

On the historic achievement, ISRO chief S Somnath said:

"India is on the Moon."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the scientists for their incredible feat. He said:

"When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India. With the hard work of our scientists, we have reached there. India's successful Moon mission is not just India's alone...This success belongs to all of humanity.”

Team India aim for double delight with a 3-0 clean sweep against Ireland following Chandrayaan-3’s success

Team India will now look to provide their fans with a double delight by winning the third T20I against Ireland and completing a 3-0 clean sweep in the series. With the win, India can also maintain their 100 percent win record against the Irish.

The Men in Blue are currently leading the series 2-0, having won the first two games by two runs (via the DLS method) and 33 runs, respectively.

As far as the third T20I is concerned, the toss has been delayed due to rain.

