Michael Vaughan questions England's county pitches amid the bowlers' lack of penetration at the Oval against India

Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently said that he feels English county cricket isn't serving the England Test team well enough. Vaughan was mainly critical of the bowling unit following England's 157-run defeat at the Oval in the fourth Test to India.

The visitors took a 2-1 series lead as England probably produced their worst bowling display in the series so far in the second innings at the Oval. The bowling unit looked toothless as Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur all piled up runs.

We've named a 16-player squad for the fifth LV= Insurance Test match against India 🏏



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2021

England sent down more than 140 overs as the visitors set themselves 368 to defend. Michael Vaughan questioned why the English bowlers were exhausted and feels the wickets at the county level hardly test the pacers.

"Why do our fast bowlers break down so often when they play for England? Is it because they are not used to bowling on hard, fast tracks or is it because they spend their time bowling teams out quickly in 60 or 70 overs?" Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

Although the hosts skittled India for 191 in the first innings, they undid everything by securing a 99-run lead. England eventually folded for 210 in the second innings despite starting their run-chase on a bright note. As a result, the Indian team won their first Test at the Oval since 1971.

Why is there this rush to create green tops for red-ball cricket: Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Michael Vaughan suggested that bowlers shouldn't get to operate on green tops in Test cricket frequently. Instead, the 46-year old believes Tests need to be played on flat wickets to enable the bowlers to toughen up.

"We have flat wickets for white-ball cricket in this country so it can be done. Why is there this rush to create green tops for red-ball cricket? I have said it for years. If they want to help bowlers become better, hardened and bowl quicker for longer periods, then they should change the ball. If you are producing juicy wickets, you do not need the Dukes ball with its bigger seam," said Vaughan.

Nevertheless, Joe Root and co. have an opportunity to level the five-match series in the final Test in Manchester.

