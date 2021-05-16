Michael Vaughan hits back at Salman Butt for his earlier comments, reminds him of the match-fixing scandal

Michael Vaughan has taken a dig at former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt for his comments where the latter reminded Vaughan of not having an international century.

Vaughan, who is never afraid to take pot shots on social media, retorted back, reminding Butt of the time when he was involved in match-fixing in 2010 with a sly tweet.

The whole drama started when Michael Vaughan proclaimed that Kane Williamson should be treated on par with Virat Kohli and backed the Kiwi skipper to get more runs in England this summer.

Salman Butt, meanwhile, sided with Kohli and reminded everyone that the Indian skipper has 70 hundreds across all formats.

The former Pakistan batsman also suggested that Vaughan's comments shouldn't be taken seriously as the Englishman hasn't scored a single century in his ODI career.

Vaughan shot back at Salman Butt for his comments and tweeted:

"I (have) seen what Salman has said about me ... that’s fine and he is allowed his opinion but I wished he had such a clear thought of mind back in 2010 when he was Match fixing !!!"

No idea what the headline is ... but I seen what Salman has said about me ... that’s fine and he is allowed his opinion but I wished he had such a clear thought of mind back in 2010 when he was Match fixing !!! https://t.co/EkDWuH7Vi4 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 16, 2021

Virat Kohli has played 10 Tests in England, amassing 727 runs at an average of 36.35, including two centuries.

Kane Williamson, meanwhile, has played four Tests in English conditions and scored 247 runs at an average of 30.87 with one hundred to his name.

What did Salman Butt say that infuriated Michael Vaughan?

Two of the greatest batsmen in Test cricket - Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson - will go head to head when India face New Zealand in the WTC Final next month 🤩🔥



Who will come up on top? 🤔🇮🇳🇳🇿#INDvNZ #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/PcUK6VALls — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 14, 2021

Michael Vaughan is known for his blunt comments and predictions on social media.

Salman Butt decided to stir the pot further when he claimed that the Englishman's opinions were irrelevant and shouldn't be taken too seriously as he never scored a century in ODI cricket.

"Who has compared the two (Virat & Kane)? Michael Vaughan. He was a brilliant captain for England, but the beauty at which he used to bat, his output wasn't on par. He was a good Test batsman but Vaughan never scored a single century in ODIs. Now, as an opener, if you haven't scored a century, it's not worth discussion. Since the time both (Williamson and Kohli) are playing, no one has been as consistent as Kohli. What Michael Vaughan has said is irrelevant." Salman Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson will lead their respective sides in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 18.

It remains to be seen who will come out triumphant in the mega event.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021