Michael Vaughan hits back after Wasim Jaffer’s hilarious jibe 

Michael Vaughan was at it again on social media as he replied to Wasim Jaffer’s comical dig. The former England captain has been in the news ever since claiming Kane Williamson would have been the best player in the world if he was Indian.

Wasim Jaffer recently won the internet with his witty reply to Michael Vaughan’s comments.

"Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai," he tweeted.

Jaffer cheekily claimed that even though it is Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan who has an extra thumb, it is Michael Vaughan who unnecessarily pokes his finger everywhere. The response impressed many, with Jaydev Unadkat lauding Wasim Jaffer’s witty reply.

The Englishman has now hit back with a cheeky response.

"I presume you are agreeing with me Wasim," Vaughan wrote.

I presume you are agreeing with me Wasim !! 😜😜 https://t.co/vPS2VBB1mf — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 14, 2021

Ready with a tongue-in-cheek comment, Michael Vaughan tweeted that he presumes Wasim Jaffer agrees with his assessment.

What did Michael Vaughan initially say?

"Three Tests for Kane Williamson and Six Tests for Virat Kohli in this England tour. Pro rata I think Kane Williamson may score a few more runs than Virat Kohli this summer." - Michael Vaughan — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) May 13, 2021

Michael Vaughan stoked the fire when he opened up on his assessment of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. The two batsmen have been part of the 'Fab Four' with Steve Smith and Joe Root for years now, and are widely regarded as the most complete batsmen in the game.

But Vaughan had a slightly different take while discussing the two skippers. He believes Virat Kohli pips Kane Williamson only because of his clout on social media.

“If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media. So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get a few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanour, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does,” Vaughan told Spark Sport.

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli will soon face each other in the all-important World Test Championship Final, starting at Southampton on June 18.