"He'll get a number that might be difficult to catch" - Michael Vaughan makes a big prediction on Indian pacer after IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Former England captain Michael Vaughan reckons that left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is likely to be India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is when he decides to hang his boots. Vaughan further opined that the Punjab cricketer might end with a tally that might be very difficult for any other Indian bowler to catch up with.

Arshdeep became India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is during the first match between the Men in Blue and England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. The 25-year-old dismissed Phil Salt (0) and Ben Duckett (4) to go past Yuzvendra Chahal (96) and become India's top T20I wicket-taker.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, following India's thumping seven-wicket win over England in Kolkata, Vaughan praised Arshdeep as a class act. He also predicted that the left-armer would get plenty of wickets in years to come. Vaughan said:

"He's a class act - has that ability to move the ball both ways. It looks like he likes the pressure of leading the attack and being that trendsetter. He's nearing a hundred [wickets], but he's going to end up with so much more."

"He'll take some catching. I think he'll get plenty. [If] he's going to play that much T20 cricket over the next few years., he'll get a number on the board by the time he hangs his boots that might be quite difficult to catch," the 50-year-old went on to add.

During the same discussion, former India pacer Zaheer Khan told Cricbuzz that Arshdeep has done a brilliant job of grabbing the opportunities that have come his way with the seniors being rested. He elaborated:

"The numbers are reflective of the fact that he's so consistent with taking wickets. Sixty one games, 97 wickets is pretty much a wicket and a half per game which, in this format, is massive. We've seen his impact is getting better as he is playing more and more with the new ball.

"In the Indian system, the T20I format has been the preferred format where the senior bowlers are resting and the one guy who has been playing consistently has been Arshdeep. He's really grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Highest wicket-taker in the format will surely give him confidence going forward," Zaheer went on to add.

Apart from Arshdeep, Varun Chakravarthy starred with 3-23 in the Kolkata T20I, while left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed 2-22. Bowling first, India held England to 132 and chased the total in 12.5 overs.

Arshdeep Singh's superb T20I figures

In 61 matches, the Indian left-arm pacer has picked up 97 wickets at an average of 17.90 and an economy rate of 8.24. The 25-year-old has a superb strike rate of 13.03 and has claimed two four-wicket hauls, with a best of 4-9.

Chahal has played 80 matches and has claimed 96 wickets at an average of 25.09 and an economy rate of 8.19, with one five-fer and two four-fers. All-rounder Hardik Pandya (91) is third on list of India bowlers with most T20I scalps.

