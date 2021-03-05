Michael Vaughan takes a dig at Virat Kohli for staring at the pitch after getting out for a duck

Indian captain Virat Kohli hasn't had a great time with the bat in the ongoing Test series against England. Kohli, who sets quite high standards for himself, hasn't scored a Test century since November of 2019.

In the first innings of the 4th Test, the 32-year-old was dismissed for a duck. Ben Stokes got the better of Kohli with a short of a length ball bowled around the fourth or fifth stump line.

The batsman rose with the ball while attempting to play a shot but couldn't get his hands out of the way in time. The ball clipped Kohli's glove as it carried on to the wicket-keeper.

While the England players seemed elated with this wicket, Virat Kohli didn't look happy. He was surprised with the bounce and was seen staring at the pitch for a good couple of seconds following his dismissal.

Michael Vaughan sees the funny side of Virat Kohli's dismissal

With so much talk about the pitches in this series. With Kohli defending the pitch that was used for the 3rd Test, Michael Vaughan took to the opportunity to mock Virat.

"Surely that wasn’t Virat staring at the Pitch ... !!!!! #INDvENG," Michael Vaughan tweeted.

Surely that wasn’t Virat staring at the Pitch ... !!!!! #INDvENG 😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 5, 2021

Virat Kohli has scored just 172 runs in 7 innings during the ongoing series at an average of 24.57. 134 of these runs came in just two innings, which indicates that the Indian captain mustered only 38 runs in the remaining 5 innings at an average of only 7.6, which also included two ducks. This is only the second time in his career that Virat Kohli has gotten out for a duck twice in the same series.

The last time this happened was during the tour of England back in 2014. Kohli had a torrid time back then as well and could only accumulate 134 runs in 10 innings at an average of 13.4.

Virat Kohli now has eight ducks in Test cricket as an Indian captain which is the joint-most for any Indian captain along with former skipper MS Dhoni.