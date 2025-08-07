Michael Vaughan picks better team, best batter & bowler from ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former England captain Michael Vaughan provided his verdict on several categories from the recently concluded 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy (Stick to Cricket X handle). India and England played each other to a push, with the five-Test series ending in a 2-2 draw.Yet, when asked about the better team in the series, Michael Vaughan admitted that it was the young Indian side that outdid the hosts. The former captain picked India's Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj as the batter and bowler of the series.The former was the leading run-scorer in the series with 754 runs at an average of over 75, including a double century and three centuries. Meanwhile, Siraj led all bowlers from both sides in wickets with 23 at an average of 32.43, including two 5-wicket hauls.Vaughan also admitted India deserved to draw the series but felt England threw away an opportunity to win 3-1 on the final morning at the Oval. He also added that the hosts would have won the series finale if regular skipper Ben Stokes hadn't been injured and played the game.Finally, Michael Vaughan rated ace pacer Jofra Archer's return to Test cricket a nine out of ten. Playing in his first red-ball series for England since 2021, the 30-year-old picked up nine wickets in two games at an average of under 29.David Lloyd makes similar picks from the 2025 ENG-IND Test seriesAnother former England cricketer, David Lloyd, answered the same questions thrown at Michael Vaughan about the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Like Vaughan, Lloyd also admitted that Team India was the better side despite the 2-2 drawn result.He also picked Gill and Siraj as the best batter and bowler over the five Tests. However, Lloyd differed from Vaughan in his rating for Archer's return, giving the speedster a perfect 10.Lloyd also felt the hosts could have been better but admitted that India were irresistible and deserved to draw the series in the final game at the Oval. Finally, the former England batter mentioned that Stokes' presence would have helped the home side win the series finale.It was the second consecutive Test series that ended in a 2-2 draw between the sides in England.