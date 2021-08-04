Michael Vaughan praises The Hundred's policy on dealing with slow over rates

Former England captain Michael Vaughan heaped praise on the policy adopted by The Hundred to deal with the slow over-rate issue. In The Hundred, one fielder from outside the fielding circle will have to come back in if the fielding team crosses the prescribed time limit.

In international games, players and skippers usually get fined when the match referee deems them guilty of having a slow over-rate. But it is still a common phenomenon in the modern-day game. To change that, Michael Vaughan opined that it would be better to implement a new rule to curb the cases of poor over rates in international cricket.

Vaughan Tweeted the following on his official Twitter handle and voiced his opinion on the matter.

"One of the best Initiatives for the 100 has been the ball cut off … all other formats must bring that in so teams get penalised on the day of poor over rates … Runs added in Test cricket … fielders added to the circle in ODI cricket."

I think England will score just enough runs and win the series: Alastair Cook

Former England skippers Alastair Cook and Michael Vaughan commented on The Hundred

Former England skipper Alastair Cook opined that English batsmen would score enough runs to give their team a chance to edge out India in the series. While speaking to the Hindustan Times, Alaister Cook said:

“I would be more confident with Ben Stokes in the England side, so that changes it a lot. But with India being on tour and in the bubble situation for so long - they arrived in early June for the World Test Championship final - they will find it quite hard.”

“Given the moving ball, England will always fancy their chances against this India batting line-up. I think England will score just enough runs and win the series, with one of the Tests heavily affected by rain,” he added.

