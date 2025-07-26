Michael Vaughan predicts the match in which Joe Root will overtake Sachin Tendulkar’s Test record

Former England captain Michael Vaughan made a bold prediction regarding Joe Root amid the ongoing Test series against India at home. Vaughan not only said that Root will overtake Sachin Tendulkar's record but also predicted the match in which he will do so.

Ad

Vaughan believes that Joe Root will go past Tendulkar's record of most Test runs in the fourth match against Australia in 2027. He also predicted Pat Cummins as the bowler when Root breaks the record.

"I think he will catch up with Sachin. He is 2500 runs away. As long as he doesn't get a bad injury. If he continues to go at the rate that he's been at in the last two or three years, I think it'll be the 4th Test against Australia in 2027, Pat Cummins will just bowl to him on his hips and he'll go thank you very much, and he'll go past Sachin. I think he's got the game, he's got the enthusiasm. He's 34. Sachin played till he was 40," he said on Cricbuzz. (3:36)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Root went past Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-getter of all time in the format. He now has 13409 runs from 157 matches at an average of 51.17 with 38 hundreds. The English batter is only behind Tendulkar, who sits at the top with 15921 runs from 200 matches at an average of 53.78 with 51 tons.

Vaughan also hailed Joe Root as the greatest England batter. However, talking about the greatest English cricketer overall, he believes Ben Stokes is ahead of Root for his all-round abilities and captaincy.

Ad

"He is England's greatest batter. We've had some great players play for England. In terms of the greatest cricketer, I think his captain Ben Stokes might pip him, in terms of the all-round quality. Bowling, batting, captaincy, World Cup wins." (9:32)

Stokes has been exceptional with his leadership in the ongoing series. He has also made key contributions with both bat and ball throughout. England are 2-1 up as well and could go on to win the series.

Ad

Joe Root is still a youngster driving the team, says Vaughan

Joe Root exhibited yet another batting masterclass on day three of the fourth Test. He not only slammed his 38th Test ton but went on to score 150 runs off 248 balls, helping his team get to a solid position in the match.

Vaughan expressed that youngsters bring enthusiasm to the team and are needed time and again. However, he added that Joe Root is that youngster in the England side despite being 34. He hailed Root for driving the team with his consistent performances.

Ad

"You always need a youngster to come into the team every now and again to bring that enthusiasm. The senior pros, we always get cynical that they're on the road. A youngster comes in and reminds you why you play the game. Joe Root is still that youngster. He is driving this team with enthusiasm," he reflected. (1:04)

Root is the second-highest run-getter for England so far this series. The right-hander has notched up 403 runs from seven innings at an average of 67.16. He has also scored two hundreds and a half-century, continuing to play a vital role for the hosts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news