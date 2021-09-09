IND vs ENG 2021: Michael Vaughan predicts team changes for India and England ahead of 5th Test

Michael Vaughan has predicted one change each for India and England ahead of their 5th and final Test at Old Trafford, which starts Friday (September 10).

The former captain-turned-broadcaster said Virat Kohli is unlikely to tweak the winning combination which will mean off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could once again warm the bench. Michael Vaughan added that India should only make one change - resting Mohammed Siraj for fit-again Mohammed Shami.

"India will certainly play one spinner. I can't imagine Virat going into the last game with his formation changed from the one that's got them 2-1 up... I would rest Mohammed Siraj, he's been doing great since the start of his international career and he's the one to give a breather to. Shami comes in for him," Michael Vaughan said on 'Cricbuzz Chatter' on Thursday.

Michael Vaughan also rubbished speculation regarding a possible break for Jasprit Bumrah in the final game. He said a series win here would send India on the path of becoming the best Test team, which is a bit too important for resting their best fast-bowler. He added:

Jasprit Bumrah has to play, they are 2-1 up in the series, this is a massive, massive series for India, they won in Australia and if they win here... I know they lost the World Test Championship final, but in my eyes, over a period of time, they are the best Test team in the world... Even if they might not bowl him as much in that four-man seam attack with Jadeja holding one end, Bumrah has to play."

Jasprit Bumrah is currently the highest wicket-taker in the series with 18 scalps from four games. But he's also the bowler with the most overs under his belt - a whopping 151 - and considering the IPL and the ensuing T20 World Cup, a break for him can't be completely ruled out either.

"Jonny Bairstow hasn't grabbed his chance" - Michael Vaughan

On the possible team changes in the England camp, Michael Vaughan said vice-captain Jos Buttler is likely to replace Jonny Bairstow as the latter hasn't done enough to cement his place. He said Ollie Pope's 81 in the last game made him deserving of a few more opportunities.

"Pope will play, I am pretty sure. Jonny Bairstow hasn't taken his chance. He's played nicely, a nice 50 in a game, nice 20s, 30s, but someone like Ollie Pope comes in and plays so well for his 81, which was a class act, you can't maneuver him out of the side... Jonny will be disappointed but that's the nature of high-level sport, when you get that chance you have to grab it and make sure that you are a permanent member of the side," said Michael Vaughan.

Finally, on the question of the spin department, Michael Vaughan stated that he would have personally played Jack Leach ahead of Moeen Ali. He, however, admitted both spinners featuring together is unlikely.

"I would play Jack Leach. I think he should have played a lot more this summer. All those right-handers in the Indian batting line-up, he's your all-rounder, who can bat at No. 7 in English conditions and then I'll play Jack Leach as the No. 1 spinner. I think he's the best spinner in England. Joe Root said Moeen Ali would play, I would have gone with Jack Leach, let's see if they play two spinners. But particularly at a venue like Old Trafford where spin hasn't played a massive part... I'll be amazed if England go with two spinners," Michael Vaughan signed-off.

According to reports, another member of the Indian support staff has tested positive for Covid - 19 in Manchester.



BCCI isn't very eager to continue the fifth Test as they do not want to impact the IPL, scheduled to start from 19th September 2021.#england #india #engvind pic.twitter.com/kPmtSdjmOD — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) September 9, 2021

The final Test has been clouded in uncertainty by a mini Covid-19 breach in the Indian camp. However, if everything goes right, the game will get going at 3:30 PM IST.

