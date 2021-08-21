Michael Vaughan questions why England coach Chris Silverwood did not intervene during the bizarre run of play in the Lord’s Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has questioned the absence of intervention from England coach Chris Silverwood during the first session on the final day of the Lord’s Test. He felt that Silverwood was a silent spectator when Joe Root and his bowlers displayed the “worst stuff” seen from the side in years.

England's bowlers went overboard with a short-ball barrage against Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. The duo eventually ended up building an unbroken 89-run partnership, taking an English victory completely out of the equation.

Michael Vaughan wondered why Chris Silverwood did not send a message through one of the reserve players along with a drink onto the field.

“The nadir came in that hour and 20 minutes before lunch on the fifth day of the second Test, which must rank among the worst stuff I’ve seen from an England Test team in years. Why was Silverwood not sending someone out onto the pitch with a drink, asking Root what the hell was going on and getting him to change tactics? I know that is what Duncan Fletcher would have done with me had I suffered a brain-fade on the field,” Michael Vaughan wrote on his Facebook page.

Michael Vaughan lambasted the England team for not coming on top during the crunch moments of the game. He wants Silverwood to take responsibility for the indifferent performance.

“Every Test match essentially boils down to a handful of moments which dictate the outcome: the best teams rise to them and find a way to win them. This was the big moment in the second Test and England blew it, and Silverwood has to take his share of responsibility for that.”

Chris Silverwood has been the head coach of the England side since October 2019. He was also given charge as national selector after Ed Smith's tenure ended in April 2021.

Victory for India on a dramatic final day. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/EjFvhVC5G2 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 17, 2021

“He has to show that he is capable of changing England’s momentum in this series” – Michael Vaughan reckons India is on top in the series

Chris Silverwood (L) with skipper Joe Root

England's record in the longer format of the game hasn’t been the greatest in the ensuing period. England have played four matches in the last four months, drawing two and losing two.

With England down 1-0 in the ongoing series against India, Michael Vaughan demanded Chris Silverwood to show he is capable of changing the momentum of the series.

“He (Chris Silverwood) has to show that he is capable of changing England’s momentum in this series, because at the moment it is only going one way and that is in the direction of Virat Kohli, who has his hosts right where he wants them - hot under the collar, not thinking straight and making silly mistakes,” Michael Vaughan added.

It will be a tough test for the England side when they take on India in the third Test of the series. The match is scheduled to start from August 25 at Headingley.

