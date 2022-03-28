"It was a very good win though Wasim" - Michael Vaughan responds to Jaffer over England winning 1 out of last 17 Tests

The Twitter banter between Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer continued as the former England captain responded to the latter’s latest post that pointed to the Three Lions' dismal recent Test record.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Jaffer took a dig at the England team, pointing out that they have only won one of their last 17 Test matches. He also teased Vaughan, writing that he was not surprised that the former captain had given up on the England’s men’s team.

Responding to the former Indian opener’s tweet, Vaughan pointed out that the one win came against India and that too in comprehensive fashion. The 47-year-old wrote on his social media handle:

“It was a very good win though Wasim .. !! Or should I say an easy win …”

The match that the Englishman was referring to in the tweet was the Leeds Test in August last year, when Virat Kohli and co. were hammered by an innings and 76 runs. India were all out for 78 in 40.4 overs on the opening day, which pretty much sealed their fate in the match. However, they came back strongly to win the next Test in London.

The latest Jaffer-Vaughan Twitter tussle began when the former Indian opener uploaded a post detailing England’s batting woes in Test cricket.

He shared a shocking stat which revealed that “extras” are third on the list of most runs scored for the team this year.

Joe Root wants to remain England captain despite West Indies defeat

England’s woeful run in Test matches continued as they went down to West Indies by 10 wickets in the third Test at St George's in Grenada. The visitors were rolled over for 120 in their second innings and ended up handing West Indies an easy series win.

Speaking to BT Sport after yet another defeat, Joe Root asserted that he is keen to remain captain and take the team forward. He said:

"I think I've made it quite clear at the start of this game and throughout this tour, I'm very passionate about trying to take this team forward. I don't think it's ever in your hands completely, but as I said, I feel like the group are very much behind me. We're doing a lot of really good things. We just need to turn that into results."

Rather surprisingly, Root held on to his leadership despite the team being hammered 0-4 in the Ashes earlier this year.

