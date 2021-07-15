Michael Vaughan's cheeky comment after Wasim Jaffer is appointed Odisha head coach

Wasim Jaffer was recently named Odisha's head coach, evoking a cheeky comment from Michael Vaughan, who asked the former Indian batsman whether he needed an assistant.

Jaffer has signed a two-year deal with Odisha. Apart from helping cricketers across various age groups, he will also be part of the coaches' development programs across Odisha.

The former India opener was previously the head coach of Uttarakhand and is currently the batting coach of IPL franchise Punjab Kings.

Reacting to Jaffer's appointment, former England batsman Michael Vaughan tweeted: "Does he need an assistant?"

Vaughan and Jaffer have often engaged each other on social media in the past, resulting in some fun banter.

I presume you are agreeing with me Wasim !! 😜😜 https://t.co/vPS2VBB1mf — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 14, 2021

Michael Vaughan voices concern over The Hundred and India-England Test series

🚨 JUST IN 🚨



According reports, after Rishabh Pant, a member of Team India’s support staff - throwdown expert Dayanand Garani - has also tested positive for COVID-19, while two others - Wriddhiman Saha & a coaching staff - have been placed in precautionary isolation.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/1Iq3uLKmEV — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 15, 2021

Michael Vaughan has also raised concerns over the staging of the inaugural edition of The Hundred and the India-England Test series that starts next month.

His comments come after Indian star Rishabh Pant tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in isolation.

With pandemic restrictions easing across England, Vaughan believes cases will continue to pop up, and that isolation laws need to change.

"I fear for the 100 & the Indian Test series unless the isolation laws change .. we are bound to have cases as is the case with @RishabhPant17 plus further down the line I fear the Ashes could be hugely affected with players pulling out unless bubbles/quarantine rules change," he tweeted.

The Indian team is expected to assemble in Durham today, sans Rishabh Pant. The Virat Kohli-led team will play a three-day warm-up game against a County Championship XI starting on 20 July.

The first of the five-match Test series between India and England begins on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

