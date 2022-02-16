Michael Vaughan shares a cheeky birthday wish for Wasim Jaffer

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has shared a cheeky birthday wish for former India opener Wasim Jaffer on Twitter.

Both Vaughan and Jaffer love taking friendly and hilarious digs at each other on social media. Keeping up with the tradition, Vaughan took to his Twitter handle and posted a birthday wish for Jaffer on Wednesday.

Reminding the birthday boy of who his first Test victim was, Vaughan wrote:

“Happy birthday to my first Test match wicket @WasimJaffer14!!”

He shared the post with "thumbs up" and "winking face" with tongue emojis.

Jaffer, who turned 44 on Wednesday, is a domestic cricket legend. He represented India in 31 Tests, scoring 1944 runs, including five hundreds and 11 fifties, at an average of 34.10. The elegant batter also played two ODIs for India.

The former India opener was one of Vaughan’s six Test scalps. The Englishman dismissed Jaffer during the second innings of the Lord’s Test in July 2002. The right-hander was batting on 53 when he was caught by England skipper Nasser Hussain off Vaughan's bowling.

“Happy Birthday to Sachin Tendulkar of Twitter”: Munaf Patel’s birthday wish for Wasim Jaffer

Apart from his “good friend” Vaughan, some members of the Indian cricket fraternity also wished Jaffer on his 44th birthday.

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, former pacer Munaf Patel and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik were among those who shared wishes for the Mumbai stalwart on Twitter.

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 , waiting to see your counterpart from England wish you in his own style. Many more happy returns of the day @WasimJaffer14 , waiting to see your counterpart from England wish you in his own style. @MichaelVaughan Many more happy returns of the day @WasimJaffer14 🎂🎂🎂, waiting to see your counterpart from England wish you in his own style. @MichaelVaughan

Munaf Patel @munafpa99881129

Wishing you a Very Healthy life ahead Bhai

#HappyBirthday

#Wasimjaffer Happy Birthday to Sachin Tendulkar of TwitterWishing you a Very Healthy life ahead Bhai @WasimJaffer14 Happy Birthday to Sachin Tendulkar of Twitter 😆Wishing you a Very Healthy life ahead Bhai @WasimJaffer14 #HappyBirthday#Wasimjaffer https://t.co/6ePMttfNVc

DK @DineshKarthik

Best wishes to you and keep the memes coming Many happy returns of the day opening partner! @WasimJaffer14 Best wishes to you and keep the memes coming Many happy returns of the day opening partner! @WasimJaffer14Best wishes to you and keep the memes coming 😉 https://t.co/V1VNCAIOaf

The former Indian cricketer recently quit his post as Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) batting coach. He was appointed to the role in 2019 and was with the franchise for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. However, PBKS failed to qualify for the playoffs in both years.

Announcing his exit in his inimitable style, the 44-year-old took to his Twitter handle and shared a meme featuring Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor from the film "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

Jaffer uploaded the post with the caption:

"Adios, and thank you @PunjabKingsIPL, it’s been a pleasure. Wishing @anilkumble1074 and the team very best for #IPL2022."

In July last year, Jaffer was named chief coach of the Odisha cricket team for two seasons.

Edited by Samya Majumdar