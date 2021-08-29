A few days to forget; India really have been useless: Michael Vaughan reacts to England's innings win at Headingley

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan shared his thoughts on India's insipid performance on day four of the Leeds Test. England bowlers made quick work of India's batting line-up, which had hoped to continue its fightback that started on day three.

India started the day at 215-2, still trailing by 140 runs. However, Cheteshwar Pujara could not add to his overnight score of 91, while skipper Virat Kohli nicked to Joe Root at slip for 55. The middle-order unraveled rapidly as the tourists lost their remaining eight wickets for 63 runs.

As a result, England sealed the win by an innings and 76 runs and leveled the series. Michael Vaughan tweeted by pointing out England's ruthlessness after the Lord's defeat. The 46-year old also termed India's show 'useless' at Headingley.

Fantastic ruthless performance from England .. that’s as good as it gets .. To do that after Lords shows great character which comes from the Skipper .. India !!!!! A few days to forget .. they really have been useless !!! #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 28, 2021

Joe Root and Chris Silverwood have done a good job over the last few days: Michael Vaughan

England Nets Session

Speaking on the BBC Test Match Special, Michael Vaughan hailed Joe Root and Chris Silverwood for working on the team's morale after the Lord's defeat.

He stated that the hosts need to maintain their dominance at the Oval. Vaughan suggested that India need to win the first session in the fourth Test as England did in Leeds to make a comeback.

"It's mental strength and character, Joe Root and Chris Silverwood have done a good job over the last few days. I never have any doubt about an England Test team when the ball's moving about like it did on the first day, but they've got to back it up at The Oval."

"England needed to win the first session here after Lord's, India will need to come back fighting and win that first session at The Oval to get their juices flowing."

With that victory, Joe Root became England's most successful Test captain, surpassing Vaughan with 27 wins. The 30-year old, who has accumulated over 500 runs in the series already, has a monumental task ahead at the Oval.

India lose eight wickets on the morning of day four to set up an England victory by an innings and 76 runs!#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/qmnhRc14r1 pic.twitter.com/8sEWj8z1ZW — ICC (@ICC) August 28, 2021

