Michael Vaughan takes a cheeky jibe at Virat Kohli for his duck in the second Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has taken a cheeky jibe at Virat Kohli for getting out for a duck against Moeen Ali on Saturday.

Off-spinner Ali became the first-ever spinner to dismiss the Indian captain for a duck in Test cricket. He bowled a flighted delivery outside the off-stump, enticing Virat Kohli into a drive. But the ball spun in viciously through Virat Kohli's bat-pad gap and rattled the stumps.

Michael Vaughan, who only has six Test wickets to his name, had an eerily identical wicket off another batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar, in 2002 at Trent Bridge.

In that Test, Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid were batting for a draw on a flat track when Nasser Hussain brought in Vaughan to bowl a few part-time off-spinners. Tendulkar, on 92, hit Vaughan for three consecutive boundaries, but got out while going for a fourth.

Using the hashtag 'just saying', Vaughan wrote on Twitter:

Getting an Indian legend bowled through the gate isn’t that difficult as an off spinner !!!

Following is a video of that dismissal as uploaded by a Twitter user in reply to Michael Vaughan.

India salvaged a draw in that game but not before Michael Vaughan took another wicket, that of Ajit Agarkar for 32.

Interestingly, Vaughan was the Man of the Match for his marvelous 197 in the first innings.

"He makes it look so simple" - Michael Vaughan lauds Rohit Sharma for a brilliant hundred

Rohit Sharma in action

After Virat Kohli's dismissal, the onus was on Rohit Sharma to take the Indian innings forward.

The Mumbaikar batted with determination to complete a brilliant hundred in the 42nd over. Michael Vaughan was all praise for the 33-year-old, writing in this regard on Twitter:

Pure Ton @ImRo45!! What a player to watch ... like all the great sports people ... he makes it look so simple & easy which it certainly isn’t !!!