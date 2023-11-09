Michael Vaughan trolls Mohammad Hafeez again, shares video of Virat Kohli cleaning up former Pakistan batter

Former England captain Michael Vaughan continued to troll Mohammed Hafeez on social media. After questioning Hafeez's criticism of Virat Kohli, Vaughan shared an old clip of the star Indian cricketer cleaning up the Pakistan all-rounder.

Hafeez grabbed headlines recently when he termed Kohli selfish for taking a single to complete his 49th ODI ton during the 2023 World Cup match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5.

Taking a cheeky dig at Hafeez over his criticism of Kohli, Vaughan shared a picture of the Indian cricketer celebrating the wicket of the former Pakistan batter after dismissing him for 15 during the 2012 T20 World Cup match in Colombo.

On Thursday, he dug out the video of the above dismissal and shared the clip on his X handle with the caption:

“Morning @MHafeez22 .. Have a great day 😜😜 #India #Pakistan.”

Kohli was the Player of the Match for his all-round effort in the 2012 T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo. India fielded first and restricted Pakistan to 128. Kohli bowled three overs and registered figures of 1/21. He knocked over Hafeez, who made room and tried to steer a ball on the leg stump towards the offside but failed in his attempt.

Chasing 129, Kohli guided yet another chase, remaining unbeaten on 78 off 61 balls, a sublime knock which featured eight fours and two sixes. The Men in Blue got home in 17 overs with eight wickets in hand.

What Hafeez said about Kohli’s 2023 World Cup hundred against South Africa

In a video that went viral on social media, Hafeez was heard saying that Kohli did not put his team first, but instead showed selfishness by taking a single to reach a hundred against South Africa.

“I saw a sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli's batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn't put the team first. Rohit Sharma could have played selfish cricket too, but he didn't because he is playing for Team India and not for himself,” Hafeez opined.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 101 off 121 balls in the World Cup match against South Africa in Kolkata as India put up 326/5 batting first. In reply, the Proteas were bundled out for a mere 83 in 27.1 overs.