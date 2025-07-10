Michael Vaughan turns singer as Sunil Gavaskar celebrates 76th birthday on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test at Lord’s [Watch]

Former England captain Michael Vaughan turned singer as erstwhile India skipper Sunil Gavaskar celebrated his 76th birthday on Day 1 of the third Test between India and England at Lord’s on Thursday, July 10. The heartwarming incident took place in the studio at the iconic venue.

Gavaskar said it was the first time that his birthday coincided with a Test match featuring Team India. He said (via Sony Sports Network)

“I mean it’s the first time that I think that a Test match, India game falls on my birthday. It has never happened. I’ve been to England so many times. As a player, so many times…so, this is really special.”

As Gavaskar started cutting the cake, Vaughan sang loudly:

“Happy Birthday to you!”

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Notably, Sunil Gavaskar was the first Indian player to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket. He remains among only three players to achieve the landmark. Others are Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

“It’s like watching Rishabh Pant” – Sunil Gavaskar draws a parallel between India's vice-captain and a Tennis star

Sunil Gavaskar recently compared Rishabh Pant to tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, who reached the semifinal of Wimbledon 2025. The cricketer-turned-commentator told Star Sports (via The Times of India):

“Alcaraz is moving around so well, and he’s got all the shots in the book. He can be a bit of a showman sometimes, trying those drop shots when you think he should be finishing the point.”

“But that’s what people come to watch, it’s like watching Rishabh Pant. With Pant, you have to expect the unexpected. Similarly, with Alcaraz, you have got to expect the unexpected. That’s what makes him so exciting,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant sustained an injury to his left index finger while keeping against England on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test. Dhruv Jurel has replaced him as a substitute wicketkeeper.

The tourists would hope that Pant recovers from injury ahead of their first innings with the bat. The southpaw has been in brilliant touch with the bat, returning with scores of 134, 118, 25, and 65 in the first two Tests at Headingley and Edgbaston.

