Michael Vaughan utterly disappointed with England's batting in the fourth Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his displeasure at England's batting early on day one in the first Test against India in Ahmedabad. In his latest tweet, the 46-year-old mentioned that this batting performance by England is far worse than the last few Tests.

The hosts were reduced to 30-3 within the first 13 overs, as Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj ran through their top order. A few of England's shots seemed premeditative, and it was almost like they still had demons from the previous game in their head.

Vaughan believes that the ball was coming onto the bat nicely on the frst day and termed England's batting 'very poor'.

"England’s batting so far worse than any of the last few Tests ... This Pitch is a perfect surface to get a big first innings score ... No spin ... Ball coming onto the Bat ... Very poor Batting so far," he wrote in his tweet.

Michael Vaughan was critical of the India pitches earlier

Earlier, the former England cricketer was highly critical of the pitches that were on offer during the second and third Tests. He termed the pitch used for the pink-ball Test as 'awful'.

With a better pitch on offer in the fourth Test and with Joe Root having won the toss, Vaughan expected a better start from England. Both England openers seemed to be dealing with the ghosts of the previous Test match and looked uncertain about their foot movement and shot selection during their stay in the middle. It was Axar Patel who, once again, managed to get the better of both Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley.

English skipper Joe Root and batsman Jonny Bairstow were outfoxed by pacer Mohammed Siraj. The youngster was brilliant with the ball and deceived both batsmen with incoming deliveries. Both Root and Bairstow failed to play the line of the delivery and ended up leaving a big gap between the bat and the pad.