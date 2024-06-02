"Might beat Pakistan in their next match if Pakistan plays first" - X hails USA on stunning win against Canada in 2024 T20 World Cup opener

USA scripted a thrilling seven-wicket win over Canada in the 2024 T20 World Cup opener at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Saturday, June 1. Chasing 195 for victory, the USA were in trouble at 42/2 in the seventh over.

However, Andries Gous and Aaron Jones stitched together a stunning third-wicket partnership of 131 from 53 to flip the script. The latter finished with an incredible 94* off 40 deliveries to help the USA finish the run chase by seven wickets in the 18th over.

It was the third-highest successful run-chase in T20 World Cup history and the highest-ever by the U.S.A. in T20Is. Jones smashed 10 maximums during his match-winning knock, the second most in an innings behind only Chris Gayle in T20 World Cup history.

Trending

With the win, the co-hosts got off to the perfect start to their campaign, setting up a potential upset in their next encounter against Pakistan.

Fans on X hailed the USA for their stellar showing against Canada with the following reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The praises continued for the U.S side with one fan saying:

"What a superb performance by the USA team for winning their 1st T20I match against Canada."

"First upset of the t20I world cup. USA Beat Canada. What a way to kick off the world cup in USA. Historical day for USA cricket," tweeted a fan.

"Imagine the craze if USA pulls anything similar on June 6th," a fan said.

"We don't want to change anything whether we play Pakistan or India" - U.S.A skipper Monank Patel

USA skipper Monank Patel was thrilled with their fearless cricket against Canada in the 2024 T20 World Cup opener and expressed confidence in playing a similar brand against stronger opposition like India and Pakistan.

The US outfit has been in rollicking form ahead of the Mega Event, defeating Canada 4-0 and then stunning Bangladesh 2-1 in their previous two T20I series.

At the post-match presentation after the Canada victory, an elated Monank Patel said:

"We always we knew he (Aaron Jones) had the game. He played fearless cricket. Really happy to see the crowd in numbers, hope they continue to give us the support. We want to continue the way we play are playing (fearless cricket). We don't want to change anything whether we play Pakistan or India."

The USA will play a much stiffer opponent in Pakistan in their next outing at the same venue on Thursday, June 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback