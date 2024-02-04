"Might be India’s next Ravi Shastri" - Fans laud Axar Patel for impactful knock on Day 3 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel chipped in with a valuable contribution with the bat on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, February 4.

Axar walked out to bat at No. 6, when the Men in Blue were reeling at 122/4 in their second innings. The southpaw formed a crucial 89-run partnership for the fifth wicket alongside Shubman Gill, steading the ship for the hosts.

The left-handed batter narrowly missed out on a well-deserved half-century, getting out for 45. Axar was out LBW off left-arm spinner Tom Hartley's bowling in the 60th over of the innings.

Several fans took to social media, lauding Axar for his batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

It is worth mentioning that Axar Patel was struck on the pads while trying to guide one down the leg side against Tom Hartley, who was bowling from around the wicket. The ball kept a bit low and crashed onto his pads.

While the on-field umpire adjudged it as not out, England opted for a review, which ultimately overturned the decision in their favor.

Shubman Gill and Axar Patel's 5th-wicket partnership propels India to a commanding position on Day 3

England were bundled out for 253 on Day 2 of the ongoing Test, courtesy of Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's awe-inspiring six-wicket haul.

While India had a 143-run lead when they came to bat in their second innings, the side's top-order batters failed to get going. Shubman Gill was the best performer as he roared back to form with a classy century.

The youngster notched up his third Test ton and his first in the format in 11 months. Gill finished with 104 runs off 147 balls. His partnership with Axar Patel helped the hosts swell up the lead and gain a commanding positon in the encounter.

It is worth mentioning that England have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, thanks to their famous 28-run victory in the opening contest in Hyderabad.

